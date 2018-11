It looks like the 'Bad Boys' are back in action.Philadelphia's Will Smith reunited with co-star Martin Lawrence to surprise fans of the movie and let them another sequel is on the way.After the announcement, Will Smith also posted a Throwback Thursday picture to Instagram.He promised fans that Lawrence wouldn't have a beeper in the upcoming film.But fans are going to have to wait, 'Bad Boys 3' is not expected to be released until 2020.-----