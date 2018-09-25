ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith to celebrate 50th birthday with bungee jump from helicopter over Grand Canyon

Will Smith to bungee jump for birthday. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
West Philadelphia native Will Smith is planning on celebrating his 50th birthday Tuesday by completing a daring stunt.

Smith posted a picture wearing a helmet saying he's ready to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.
YouTube will broadcast "Will Smith The Jump" live and money is being raised for charity.



Smith has experience on a bungee.

You may remember this viral video of him jumping in Zimbabwe.


