PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --West Philadelphia native Will Smith is planning on celebrating his 50th birthday Tuesday by completing a daring stunt.
Smith posted a picture wearing a helmet saying he's ready to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.
YouTube will broadcast "Will Smith The Jump" live and money is being raised for charity.
Smith has experience on a bungee.
You may remember this viral video of him jumping in Zimbabwe.
