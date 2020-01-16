musikfest

Willie Nelson to headline Musikfest 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We're on the road again to Musikfest and there's some big news to reveal.

Legendary country music star Willie Nelson will be headlining the summer music festival in Bethlehem on Wednesday, August 5.

Will Nelson & Family will performing at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza during Musikfest 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales begin Thursday.

The festival runs July 31 to August 9.



Other headliners include Shinedown and Darius Rucker.

6abc is a sponsor of Musikfest 2020.

ONLINE: Musikfest.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbethlehemconcertentertainmentmusikfest
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIKFEST
Darius Rucker to headline Musikfest 2020
Music, food, and art in perfect harmony at Musikfest
Four must-do activities to do before summer ends | FYI Philly
The Chainsmokers kick off Musikfest 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change to bring snow
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
Alec Baldwin wants Dillan the Bear moved from Pa. sanctuary
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off
City offers update on South Philly explosion
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Show More
Man shot to death in West Oak Lane
Top 6 Diners: Lamp Post Diner in Clementon, Camden County
1 dead, 5 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
Meet Dale, the rescued therapy horse!
Pa. House votes to stop drivers' use of hand-held phones
More TOP STORIES News