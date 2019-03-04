Wilmington native gets golden ticket on American Idol

The new season of American Idol is officially underway.And viewers may have noticed one contestant getting a lot of attention during last night's premiere is from the tri-state.That ball of energy is 25-year-old Margie Mays from Wilmington.During last night's premiere she left quite the last impression on the judges and social media.From the nervous burping to forgetting her name, this Stanford University grad who majored in biology decided this is the time to pursue her musical passion.Last night, her family and friends gathered for a watch party. They saw May get a "yes" vote from both Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Lionel Richie voted "no" to show May what was at stake.American Idol is back on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. right here on 6abc.