Are you a couple hundred million dollars richer? Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.
The jackpot has risen to over $522 million.
The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.
The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.
So far no winners have been announced.
