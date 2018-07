Are you a couple hundred million dollars richer? Here are your winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.The jackpot has risen to over $522 million The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $522 million after Friday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.The jackpot amount has been climbing since May 8 this year and it took 22 draws to reach this amount, said Tracey Cohen, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Lottery.So far no winners have been announced.