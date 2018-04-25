ENTERTAINMENT

Woman hilariously applies makeup with tiny fake hands

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman hilariously applies makeup with tiny fake hands: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

We can't explain viral trends, but we can show you what people are doing that sends the internet into a tizzy.

The latest viral sensation involves a woman who does a makeup tutorial with - tiny hands. Fake, teeny hands.

Jaime French is a makeup artist from St. Louis, Missouri.



She says she saw someone on Instagram doing something funny with small, fake prop hands and was inspired. She then found out it's one of those challenges going around - so she had to do it!

As you can imagine, it's not that easy to work with.

Jaime says the video was so hilarious to film and edit and she hopes people get a laugh.

So far, the video has over 12 million views and counting.

To watch the whole video: CLICK HERE.

ONLINE:

https://www.instagram.com/jaime.french/
Jaime French YouTube Channel
https://www.facebook.com/JaimeFrenchMakeup/

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentyoutubeviral videomakeoversbeautybig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News