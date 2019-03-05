Woman named Meghan Trainor suspended by Google, Twitter

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a real person with the same exact name as a celebrity?Well, one woman named Meghan Trainor found out the hard way.This woman from Seattle also happens to be an artist and a performer - just maybe not a household name.Like the other Meghan Trainor, their names are spelled exactly the same.Well, just this week the non-celebrity Meghan got a call that her Google account was disabled -- her email, her Google Drive, her YouTube account, and even her own calendar.Apparently, she's been deemed an imposter even though this is her legal name.Then she takes to Twitter to voice her frustration and explains her theory on how she was targeted.After that her Twitter account gets suspended!Her mind is blown. She says she's clearly not a "bot" or a celebrity impersonator.After her story gained media attention she got her accounts back.So, the big question is what to do with her name?She's now fighting for real people with celebrity names to get their own kind of digital verification.