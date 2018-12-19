Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert

EDMONTON, Canada --One woman and her father proved that you don't have to be a hearing person to enjoy a concert.
Cellphone video captured 19-year-old Karri Carberry using American Sign Language to help her father, Darrin Carberry, enjoy a performance by the rock band Three Days Grace in Edmonton, Canada.
You can see the woman using her hands to relay the lyrics of the band's hit song, "Just Like You."
"It was our first concert together," Carberry told Good Morning America. "I feel absolutely shocked and amazed at all of the views and responses we have been getting! It's an amazing feeling and we're both very happy that everyone around the world is enjoying it so much."
Fellow concertgoer Julianne Cragg captured the sweet moment on video, calling it "mesmerizing."
It has since gone viral and been viewed millions of times.
And now even Three Days Grace has shared the video on Twitter, commenting, "this is amazing!"
-----
