disney+ streaming service

'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' renewed for 2nd season on Disney+

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," the National Geographic docu-series available on Disney+, will return for a second season, Disney announced Friday during National Geographic's Television Critics Association presentation.

The Nutopia-produced series follows Goldblum as he explores the origins and cultural impact of everyday items. The first season, which premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, included episodes about ice cream, tattoos, denim, coffee, bicycles and other objects.

National Geographic didn't say what the 10-episode second season will explore, promising only that Goldblum "will bring viewers on an entertaining and insightful ride around the world as he unearths a new batch of everyday objects."

"Jeff's genuine curiosity in the world makes him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious," Courteney Monroe, the president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, said in a news release. "We're thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney+."

Recently launched Disney+ houses Disney's vast library of decades of entertainment content, primarily films and television series from five of the company's core brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

In addition to the library content offered on Disney+, Disney developed a slate of original films and series specifically for the streamer. A live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and Star Wars live-action series "The Mandalorian," which spawned social media sensation The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, are among the Disney+ originals.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "The Mandalorian" have also been renewed for a second season.

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondocumentarydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
First look at new Grace VanderWaal film 'Stargirl'
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
Pixar's 'Loop' puts autism in the spotlight
Internet dubs recovering rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow, What to Expect
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Show More
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
Several states, including Pa. and NJ, sue USDA over new food stamps work requirement
Man arrested for shooting stepmother in East Oak Lane
Man tells police he mixed mother's ashes with drugs
More TOP STORIES News