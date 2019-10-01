WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Arts & Entertainment
WPVI Action News celebrates 50 years with limited edition coffee table book
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Police confirm at least 4 cases of child luring in Delco
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Fire ravages Chester County home
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Show More
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
Man charged after 6-year-old son dies during attempted exorcism
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Man dies after being shot in buttocks: Philadelphia police
FAA to test if shrinking airplane seat sizes are safe
More TOP STORIES News