WWE

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

EMBED </>More Videos

WWE star Roman Reigns announces announces he has leukemia and is stepping away from the ring. 6abc.com video from October 23, 2018. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. --
WWE wrestler Roman Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia.

The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, made the announcement Monday night to open the episode of "Raw."

He was originally diagnosed in 2008 at age 22, though he quickly went into remission. He's been fighting the disease since.

Anoa'i, who played football at Georgia Tech, has appeared in the last four main events at WrestleMania. The WWE's universal champion said during the announcement that he plans on returning to the ring when he gets healthy.

"Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease," WWE said in a statement.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentWWEpro wrestlingcancerleukemia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WWE
Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, wins mayor's race in Tennessee
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
WWE's "Luscious" Johnny Valiant killed crossing Pa. street
Weekend Action: What to do locally - Jan. 26-28
More WWE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Disney Night' takes over the ballroom on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Lift from Thor: Hitchhiker gets picked up by Chris Hemsworth
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
'Twilight' to be re-released to celebrate 10th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Search continues for missing fisherman in Ocean City
Eagles fans beware of ticket re-seller
Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
AccuWeather: Back To The 60s Today
Police said shopping mall shooting stemmed from 'Bad Blood'
Girard Ave. water main repairs to take longer
Show More
Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on; still far from US
Newly expanded Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens
Perkiomen Valley SD discusses upgrading facilities
Security guard caught on video knocking man out
1 dead following crash involving police car outside of Pa. mall
More News