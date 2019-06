EMBED >More News Videos 2019-20 FYI Philly Broadway Philly preview (1 of 10) Broadway Philly comes to Broad Street and the 2019-2020 season kicks off in October.

Benj Pasek grew up in Philadelphia, went to school at Friends Central in Wynnewood, Penn., and now he has an Oscar, a Grammy and a Tony. We'll meet the local lyricist who created "Dear Evan Hansen" and learn how the story is based on an experience from Benj's high school days at Friends Central.