Xfinity Live! reopening on May 18

Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia is reopening Tuesday, May 18.
"Live music you love, game watch experiences you desire, dinner nights and happy hours you miss. We're ready," Live! Dining and Entertainment Districts announced Wednesday. "Grab your crew and join us as we reopen our signature venues."
Xfinity Live! says the NBC Sports Arena and PBR Philly Bar will both reopen on that day.
In accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, all guests age 2 and older are required to wear face coverings when visiting indoor and outdoor spaces at Xfinity Live!, except while consuming food or beverages.
As announced last week, the City of Philadelphia will be loosening certain restrictions on Friday, May 7.
For indoor dining:
- Capacity will be increased from 25% to 50%, or if restaurants met enhanced ventilation standards it will increase from 50% to 75%
- There still needs to be a minimum of six-foot distance from chair back to chair back
- Maximum table size will be increased from four to six, and there is no longer a requirement that everyone at the table be from the same household
For outdoor dining:
- Maximum table size will be increased to 10, which is the state limit.
The entertainment complex has implemented COVID-19 safety precautions including barriers, hand sanitizer stations, and directional signage.
"Though it may be different from the last time you visited, these new measures are designed to offer a great experience in a responsible way," the company said. "We understand that these times are challenging, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate as responsibly as we can. Together, we can find new ways to have fun while being diligent to maintain proper physical distancing."
Xfinity Live! was open for indoor and outdoor dining at times during the pandemic, but closed temporarily in November due to city restrictions. It is located in the Sports Complex near Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center.
