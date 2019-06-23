Arts & Entertainment

YouTube star Etika missing, fans concerned after recent video

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- A famous YouTuber has been reported missing, and fans are concerned after a recent video.

Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.


He is 29 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Back in April, Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
