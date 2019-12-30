Arts & Entertainment

Zac Efron says he 'bounced back' from illness in Papua New Guinea

Actor Zac Efron attends the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 02, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Zac Efron said he has has "bounced back" after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea.

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old "High School Musical" actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, "Killing Zac Efron."



"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G," Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children.

He gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent.

"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," Efron said. "Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round
Family members find woman in 'pool of blood' inside Logan home
AccuWeather: Wet And Mild
Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia
As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in crash
Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks display to go ahead amid bushfire threat
Show More
Internet dubs recovering rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'
Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off NJ coast
Report: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney
Official: 1 dead after plane crashes into Maryland home
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
More TOP STORIES News