ABC PRIMETIME

Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.' and a media empire

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Zach Braff about his new ABC sitcom "Alex, Inc."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Alex, Inc. is about more than just podcasting, it's about one man's quest to chase after the American dream.

Zach Braff says he became enamored with the podcast StartUp by Alex Blumberg.

"I couldn't stop listening to it," Braff said, "I was binging, binge-listening this podcast."

So Braff and a friend created a family sitcom around Blumberg's real-life experience of quitting his job and creating a podcast while managing his home life with his wife and children.

In the premiere, you see Alex Schuman make a disastrous business pitch to Chris Sacca - and that really happened!



"His concept was good because, spoiler alert, in real life the company became really, really successful. It became Gimlet Media, which is one of the biggest podcast companies there is," Braff said.

Braff added that Blumberg's story reminded him of the families he so often sees go onto Shark Tank to pitch their products and he just "really liked it a lot."

The show features a bi-racial family which made the parts of the children very hard to cast, according to Braff. "They had to be really good actors and believably be our children."

On tonight's episode, Alex has to manage his work relationship with his cousin Eddie who starts to go rogue, while his wife Rooni (Tiya Sircar) deals with a crazy field trip experience with their daughter.

Don't miss Alex, Inc. Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET| 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentzach braffABC Primetimepodcast
ABC PRIMETIME
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
'Bachelor' couple Arie and Lauren announce wedding date
Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle'
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News