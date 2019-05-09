Zayn's 'A Whole New World' from new 'Aladdin' soundtrack released

Early Thursday, the studio dropped a new version of "A Whole New World" featuring Zayn Malik singing the Aladdin verses and Zhavia Ward performing Princess Jasmine's part. Malik and Ward's version will play over the film's closing credits; "Aladdin" stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott cut their own version that they perform during the film.
The music video for Malik and Ward's version doesn't include any footage from the upcoming film. Instead, it shows Malik and Ward performing the song in a contemporary urban setting. It was reportedly filmed in New York City last month.
"It's finally out! It was really hard to keep this a secret! I'm so happy to be a part of this incredible song 'A Whole New World' with @zaynmalik for @Disney's #Aladdin movie! Hope you all love it!" Ward wrote on Instagram as the music video was released.
Brad Kane and Lea Salonga performed the original version of "A Whole New World" for Disney's 1992 animated film, and Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle recorded a single version for the end credits. Alan Menken composed the song alongside lyricist Tim Rice.
"Aladdin" hits theaters in the United States on May 24. The full soundtrack is slated for a May 22 release.
