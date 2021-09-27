our america

Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations

EMBED <>More Videos

Introducing the Equity Report

Through powerful stories and exclusive data analysis, Our America aims to amplify the voices of underrepresented and marginalized communities by examining social issues, exploring historical context and providing insightful information, while celebrating heritage, triumphs and our common humanity.

Our data journalists analyzed more than 10 million data points about quality of life and equality in America's 100 largest metro areas across five categories: Housing, Health, Education, Policing and Environment. Through our exclusive Equity Report, you can track equity where you live, learn how some cities are making progress, start meaningful conversations, and find resources for creating change.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Equity Report or click here to learn more about how it works.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americau.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to use the Equity Report
OUR AMERICA
How to use the Equity Report
How to use the Equity Report
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
The Freakin Rican brings authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to NYC
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Arrest warrant issued in shooting at Montco Wawa
'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results
Trial begins for teen charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend 30 times
Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot
Andy Reid in stable condition at hospital
76ers confirm Simmons won't report to training camp
Show More
Physician Support line offers help for overstressed doctors, nurses
Shooting outside Center City hotel under investigation
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Record-breaking! 66-yard field goal makes NFL history
Eagles/Cowboys on MNF! How to watch, score prediction and more
More TOP STORIES News