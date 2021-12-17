localish

Tiktok star Eric Howl sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Tiktok star sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Tiktok star, Eric Howl, sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer.

With almost three million followers, Howl is known to spread kindness and positivity on his TikTok account with the power of music.

Armed with his phone, the Philadelphia rapper randomly runs up to complete strangers and tries to get them to complete the lyrics to well-known songs.

While there are plenty of hits...there are also many misses. His goal is to interrupt people's day and remind them of the happiness and joy around them.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Entire NYC neighborhood turns into blazing holiday light show
Dazzling Lightscape offers mile-long trail featuring a million lights
Celebrate the holidays among the stars
A rockin' bar mitzvah: Houston drummer gives back through music
TOP STORIES
Washington vs. Eagles moved to Tuesday night amid COVID outbreak
Woman brutally attacked during road rage incident in Jenkintown
Authorities on alert after TikTok posts surface about school violence
Stolen artifacts recovered and returned to area museums
Travelers rush to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays
Officers help kids enjoy the holidays in 'Shop with a Cop' program
CDC: Testing exposed students an option over home quarantine
Show More
AccuWeather: Damp, chilly start to the weekend
COVID-19 positivity rate in New York City nearly doubles in 3 days
2 victims recall encounter with Rolex robbery suspects
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season - again
WFT-Eagles Preview: How the Eagles beat WFT
More TOP STORIES News