Coronavirus

Einstein Medical Center doctor explains difference between coronavirus and the flu, seasonal allergies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Dr. Eric Sachinwalla, an infectious disease specialist at Einstein Medical Center, joins Action News to explain what a pandemic is and how to distinguish the difference between the coronavirus COVID-19 from the flu, a cold or seasonal allergies.



On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a family medicine physician at Rowan University, discussed some of the most urgent questions viewers had, including what you should do if you think you have symptoms of coronavirus and explained what some of the symptoms are for COVID-19.

Health officials said Wednesday there are now 16 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the state total in New Jersey has risen to 23.



Delaware also announced Wednesday that it has its first presumptive case of coronavirus.

As concern about COVID-19 grows, schools and colleges throughout the area are making changes to classes and activities.

Events featuring large amounts of people are also being canceled, including Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.
