'Slap in the face': Salon owners, politicians speak out after Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco hair salon visit

SAN FRANCISCO -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.But Pelosi's spokesman said she was complying with the rules as presented to her by a stylist at eSalon."This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," said spokesman Drew Hammill in a statement. "The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment."Footage aired by Fox News Channel shows Pelosi, her mask around her neck rather than on her face, walking through the establishment. A stylist follows her, wearing a mask.Now, anger is building in San Francisco's small business community, especially since she was getting her hair done inside the salon, at a time when that is illegal in San Francisco.So, that's the problem many have with the situation; Outdoor haircuts are allowed in California, but salons aren't open for indoor business in San Francisco.The salon owner said she rents chairs to stylists, one of whom let her know in advance that Pelosi wanted a wash and a blow dry."It feels almost like a slap in the face!" says Priscilla Kangas, who owns SF Color Collective on Union Street, referring to the video of Pelosi getting her hair done inside."I feel like if she thought it was safe to be getting her hair done indoors with her mask down, then maybe it is actually safe and we should be allowed to open," says Kangas.Others we talked with agree, "You would think that if a politician on a national level goes into a salon that it would be safe for everyone else to go in that's what it made me think," says Wendy Jordan of San Francisco.California Republicans who have been fighting the closures are outraged. They pounced, casting Pelosi as a hypocrite."To her defense that she doesn't know the law, I think that is a lie. Every woman who has been dying to get her hair done for the last five months knows what the rules are," says Harmeet Dhillon who is a San Francisco lawyer and former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party."Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself?" Senate Republicans tweeted. "A salon visit whenever she pleases."Some are coming to Pelosi's defense and blaming the business for allowing a hair appointment like this to even happen."I think if she had all the information she wouldn't have taken those actions, but I think she's a very busy person and she's doing a lot of great things for the country," says Maria Villarroel of San Francisco.Others, like salon owner Kangas, say it's not that easy because people are losing their jobs due to the tough restrictions."It doesn't feel blown out of proportion when I have friends who have lost their businesses, that have put everything every last ounce of money and blood sweat and tears into their businesses and they're being closed."Pelosi says Republicans could help create the conditions to safely reopen if they would only "listen to the scientists.""Republicans are rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy," she wrote in a letter Friday to her Democratic colleagues.ABC7 News reached out to the salon owner to get her side of things. She did not respond to our requests. Someone close to her says that she is overwhelmed with the amount of attention this is garnering.