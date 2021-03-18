ESPN

Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets close tomorrow at noon ET/9 a.m. PT
INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!

For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.

To make your bracket, head to www.ESPN.com/bracket or download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.

Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card*.

Click here for all the basics you need to fill out a tournament bracket.

Follow ESPN's 2021 NCAA tournament coverage here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnesscollege basketballespn
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
New York puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia
Alain Vigneault 'truly embarrassed' as Philadelphia Flyers drop a 9-0 decision to New York Rangers
No coaches, no problem: Record night from Mika Zibanejad highlights New York Rangers' 9-0 victory without regular staff behind bench
Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks to 109-105 OT victory over 76ers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old man killed outside Philly prison 1 hour after his release: Police
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
'Last Call:' New film is all about growing up in Delaware County
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Show More
Dunkin' opens 1st drive-thru only location in Philly area
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
Wawa hiring 5,000 new employees during spring season
More TOP STORIES News