Sources: Eagles hiring Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The move comes two days after the Eagles hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The move comes two days after the Eagles hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator in the first move of a coaching staff overhaul by Nick Sirianni. Moore will replace Brian Johnson, who was fired earlier this week.

Moore, 35, leaves Los Angeles after just one season. Before that, he was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, with his offense ranking in the top four in points per game (27.7), yards per game (391) and third-down conversion percentage (44%) in that span.

He will take charge of a Philadelphia offense that took a step back in 2023, as quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a career-high 15 interceptions and the Eagles slipped from third in points per game (28.1) to seventh (25.5), went from ninth in passing (241.5 yards per game) to 16th (225.5) and fell from fifth in rushing (147.6) to eighth (128.8).

After opening the season with 10 wins in their first 11 games, the Eagles collapsed down the stretch en route to an 11-6 record and a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Moore's departure will leave a void in Los Angeles for new head coach Jim Harbaugh, whom the Chargers hired earlier this week.