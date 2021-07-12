Sports

New CEO named for Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 12pm: July 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tad Brown has agreed to become the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, both holdings of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the 76ers announced Monday.

Brown spent the past 15 years as CEO of the Houston Rockets, where he was the franchise's representative on the NBA's Board of Governors. Brown stepped down in Houston in April, and now rejoins Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, with whom he shared significant Western Conference success and a close working relationship while with the Rockets.



In 13 years together with the Rockets, Brown and Morey oversaw a 640-400 (.615) record, second-best in the NBA during that span of time. They've long described a "shorthand" of understanding and conversation that's been beneficial in collaboration.

Brown replaces Scott O'Neil, who recently departed as the Sixers-Devils CEO.

Brown will oversee business functions of the 76ers and Devils, including the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, sources said.

In his almost two decades with Houston, Brown played a role in securing two NBA All-Star Games (2006 and 2013) and served on the NBA's Media Committee, working closely on media rights deals for both the league and the Rockets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianewarkaction news sportsnew jersey devilsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News