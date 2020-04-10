Family & Parenting

Estate planning: What you should know to prepare during COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Times like this have a lot of people facing their own mortality and thinking about having important documents, such as a will.

Action News talked to Susan Piette, an estate planning lawyer based in Montgomery County with clients around the region.

Piette says even this weekend there are things we can all do.

"Take a snapshot of all your assets, are they jointly held? Are they in your sole name?" said Piette. "Is there a designated beneficiary? This kind of helps you get a sense, 'if I pass tomorrow, where would they go and how they would flow to that person?" she adds.

An attorney can also help you set up powers of attorney for both medical and financial reasons, and designate an executor - someone to see to the wishes in your will.

These are things nobody wants to think about, but we all should if we haven't already.

It'll just be one more thing your family won't have to worry about.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiahealthcoronavirusfamily
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News