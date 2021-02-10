Society

One of Delaware's first Black police chiefs remembered as trailblazer

By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- One of the first Black police chiefs in Delaware has passed away. Eugene C. Petty died of natural causes at the age of 93

His family is now preparing for a celebration of his life and his achievements.

They are saluting him as a trailblazer, even though Petty would have humbly said he was just doing his job.

Petty served during World War II and was a 25-year veteran of the New Castle City Police Department. He was also a husband and father of eight.

"He stood for integrity," says his daughter Consuella Petty. "He stood up for the little man, but he also believed in not letting society determine who you are. He often told me, 'You're going to weather some storms, and at the end of the day, you just have to know that storm is going to pass.'"

Viewings will be held on February 23 and 24 at the historic Buttonwood School in New Castle, where Eugene and his wife Teel were former students.

The school for African American children had once fallen into severe disrepair, and the couple fought to restore it.

Teel spoke of his legacy.

"It's going to make a big book," Teel said. "He was in the Boy Scouts. He was in the church and other activities and he would always bring people to the house to feed them."

She says her husband never liked a fuss, but she's making one anyway.

Petty will be laid to rest on Feb. 25.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew castlesocietypolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Overnight Snow
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
How did Carson Wentz, Eagles reach the brink of a trade
Show More
Philly restaurants pushing to modify city's plan for 50% indoor dining
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Sword-wielding man killed in Montco police shooting identified
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
More TOP STORIES News