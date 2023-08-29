Suspect in New Jersey councilwoman's death arraigned on murder charge

The man accused of killing Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour came face-to-face with her family for the first time in court Monday. Toni Yates has the story.

NEW JERSEY -- The man accused of killing Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty.

It was also the first time the victim's family came face to face with her alleged killer after he was indicted earlier this month.

As Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, walked into court in handcuffs, Dwumfour's family became very emotional.

Bynum is charged with first-degree murder and several weapons charges.

The judge cited "overwhelming evidence" as the reason to hold the suspect without bail as the case proceeded.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances and the horrific nature of the crime and the weight of the evidence, this court finds that the defendant has failed to rebut the presumption for detention with the proof necessary to show that he does not pose a danger to the community, a risk to obstruct the criminal justice process, and a risk to not appear in court," said Judge Joseph Paone.

Bynum was arrested in Virginia in May and was extradited to New Jersey last month. He had previously lived in Sayreville, where Dwumfour, 30, lived with her 11-year-old daughter and served on the City Council.

He allegedly shot the councilwoman 14 times, killing her, in the driveway outside of her home in February. Her daughter heard the gunshots.

Prosecutors say Bynum knew Dwumfour from the church where she served as a pastor. They say cell phone pings that showed the suspect traveled from Virginia to New Jersey, and then back to Virginia. They say he was in New Jersey at the time of the murder.

Investigators also tracked the E-ZPass on the car they say he rented with cash. The ballistics of a gun found in the suspect's apartment matched that of the weapon used to kill the councilwoman, prosecutors said.

Dwumfour, 30, had gotten married just months before she was gunned down outside her rented townhome as she returned from the grocery store. She married a fellow pastor from her Nigerian church, Champions Royal Assembly, at its Abuja headquarters in November, but her husband had not yet joined her in the U.S.

Bynum was listed in Dwumfour's phone under the acronym "FCF," or Fire Congress Fellowship, a related church entity. She was deeply involved with the prosperity gospel group, helping lead services several times a week in Newark and serving as a church treasurer.

It was revealed in court on Monday, that the suspect and councilwoman had met several years ago when Bynum was recruited to join a Nigerian-based church that she was very active in.

At one point, Bynum lived with the Dwumfour and her daughter, but the church later decided that he wasn't following the beliefs of their organization, so he returned to Virginia.

There is still no word on the motive for the crime. Bynum will be back in court on October 30.