Evacuation order lifted after gas leak in Camden County

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Homeowners will be allowed to return to their homes after an air quality test is done following a gas leak in Winslow Township, Camden County.

It happened near the intersection of Egg Harbor Road and East Fleming Pike Tuesday.

"I heard something like a big compressor went off," resident Joe Ross.

It turns out, what Ross heard was natural gas spewing from a ruptured main just a few feet from his home on Egg Harbor Road in Winslow Township right around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities say contractors who were working on the roadway struck the 6-inch main.

EMBED More News Videos

Gas leak forces evacuation of homes in Camden County. Video from the scene on May 14, 2019.



The rushing gas sent groundwater and debris spewing into the air for a few hours, but Ross says he didn't stick around for the spectacle.

"Police officer came up and said you're going to have to evacuate. So, I went in. My wife was just getting out of the shower. We were supposed to go to a graduation at Rowan University. That didn't happen. We just grabbed the dog and we just left," said Ross.

The gas leak also resulted in the recently re-opened Atlantic City Rail Line Service to be suspended for about two hours as a precaution.

The leak was finally contained after 3 p.m., but it will still be a while before the main is fully repaired and the surrounding roads are reopened.

Officials are also taking every precaution to make sure the leak is fully secured.

Deputy Chief Richard Ostermueller of Winslow Township Fire Department said, "South Jersey Gas is monitoring the air quality and the situation to determine the amount of evacuations if we need to expand that zone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newsgas leak
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News