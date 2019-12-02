Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard

MILTON, Mass. -- Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston around noon Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.

Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident's yard.

Wenhan Huang tells The Patriot Ledger he was doing yard work when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.

His neighbor, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and fears it could have killed someone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettssocietyu.s. & worlddeltaairplane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today
Weather prompts dozens of school closings across region
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Berks Co. home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
Show More
Trick play helps send Eagles to loss at Miami
Bear on the move in Delaware County, residents urged to use caution
Man facing murder charges after girl shot, killed while getting off bus in Philadelphia
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Woman dead following fire at South Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News