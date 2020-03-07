'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.
WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in northeast Tennessee.
We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020
This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities said they found the possible remains of the 15-month old there.
"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."
The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.
In late February, investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee, in connection with her disappearance.
A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That search proved "inconclusive."