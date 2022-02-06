nonprofit

'Everybody Eats' nonprofit finds a home at food court in Chester, Pa.

"We want to keep spreading the awareness that food is a major issue," said Stephanie Willis, one of the founders.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

'Everybody Eats' nonprofit finds a home at Chester food court

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Black-led nonprofit that has fed underserved communities for two years celebrated the opening of its first physical location Saturday at a food hall in Chester, Delaware County.

"Everybody Eats Philly" was founded in 2020 in response to the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. During the social unrest, a group of chefs looked around their community and saw a problem they could help fix.

"We want to keep spreading the awareness that food is a major issue. People are literally having to choose between paying bills and feeding their families, and it shouldn't have to be that way," said Stephanie Willis, one of the founders.

For two years-- she and a group of Black chefs have been giving away food across the country. However, they've been missing a physical location to be their headquarters.

They found exactly what they were looking for at Vittles Food Court in Chester.

The nonprofit will operate four different counters at Vittles offering everything from salads to cheesesteak burgers at an affordable cost for the community. They'll also have a free community fridge outside.

"Chester is the radius of about five miles, but it's about 30,000 people in the city of Chester, so access to good, fresh, local food is very important," said chef Kurt Evans, co-founder of the nonprofit.

The group also plans to have one of the counters dedicated to new entrepreneurs in the community. They'll rotate out one of the booths every three to four months to give people their start in the restaurant industry.

"We can help them with their business model, we can help them try to get funding, we can help them with our relationship with different food purveyors," said Willis. "This is just a small stepping stone in the grand scheme of things."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschesterfoodcookingrestaurantcooking chefnonprofit
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NONPROFIT
Superintendent Hite to join nonprofit as CEO, president
Youth group aims to secure funding to stay afloat in Kensington
Nonprofit expands to open treatment houses in North Philadelphia
Nonprofit aims to brighten holiday season for twins facing dark times
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigate suspicious death of man, dog in NJ
AccuWeather: Bright, Chilly End To The Weekend
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.
NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia early Saturday morning
Queen backs plan to one day call son's wife 'Queen Camilla'
Show More
Father, son save nurse after crash on Pa. Turnpike
Widener Univ. student almost struck by bullet while doing homework
Man who allegedly shot woman after she bumped him in market arrested
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Pedestrian killed in Delco hit-and-run, suspect charged
More TOP STORIES News