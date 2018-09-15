HURRICANE FLORENCE

'Everything is going to be alright': How one NC resident found hope during Hurricane Florence

Though she's been forced to flee her home as Florence bears down, one North Carolina woman has found a sign of hope amid the historic storm.

LILLINGTON, NC --
Though she's been forced to flee her home as Florence bears down, one North Carolina woman has found a sign of hope amid the historic storm.

During an interview at the Western Harnett High School shelter, resident Ruth Daby told ABC11 she lives in a mandatory evacuation zone near the Little River and was worried after seeing how Hurricane Matthew impacted her neighborhood.

Despite the evacuation order, Daby said she was grateful to be at the shelter with her rescue dogs and appreciated all of the amenities provided at the shelter.

She also shared how she found hope during a trying time.

"Two days ago, it was blue sky and then all of the sudden it's raining cats and dogs," Daby said. "I said, 'There must be a rainbow coming.' I'm looking out my dining room window and there is the rainbow in the yard. To me, that is a sign that everything is going to be alright."

"The other things can be replaced," she added. "I just pray that we are going to be safe."
