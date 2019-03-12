Evesham Township man arrested on child porn charges

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old man in New Jersey has been charged with possession of child pornography.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says Scott Lucas from Evesham Township was charged on March 8.They say its high-tech crimes unit received a tip about Lucas's online activity.A search warrant at his home in the unit block of Sheffield Drive found the presence of child pornography files on his electronic devices.