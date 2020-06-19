Police: Carjacker sits on woman, leads N.J. officers on chase into Pennsylvania

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New York City man led police on a pursuit from New Jersey into Pennsylvania after allegedly carjacking a woman on Thursday.It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the CVS located at 1618 Olden Avenue in Ewing, New Jersey.Police say two women in their 60s were in the parking lot when they were approached by Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Brooklyn, who was reportedly a panhandler.Police say one of the women attempted to give Dymek money when he then reached into her purse right before a struggle ensued.As the passenger runs into the CVS for help, police say Dymek shoves the female driver over in the vehicle and takes off."He forced the door open, sat on top of her and drove the vehicle from the scene," said Lt. Jeffery Jacobs with the Ewing Police Department.A CVS employee was able to chase the carjacker for a short time before the driver was able to get away. Police say a motorist then spotted the suspicious vehicle and tracked Dymek to the Trenton area.Police in Ewing attempted to pull over the driver but a pursuit ensued into Pennsylvania.Lt. Jacobs says the victim tried to fight back but was unsuccessful."She made several attempts to try and slide her foot under the suspect's legs to try to hit the break," said Jacobs.Investigators say Dymek hit a signpost causing the tire to go flat before being apprehended at Lincoln Highway and Tyburn Road in Falls Township.The woman was not injured.Dymek has outstanding warrants in New York.