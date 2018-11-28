KATHLEEN KANE

Judge denies Kathleen Kane's request for delay in jail sentence; must report at 9 a.m. Thursday

Prosecutor: Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane should go to jail now. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on November 27, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A judge has denied a request by former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane to delay her jail sentence.

Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy reaffirmed that Kane must report to prison by 9 a.m. Thursday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane on Wednesday asked for more time before she has to report to jail so she can nail down arrangements for her teenage sons.

A judge ordered her to begin serving her sentence in a perjury case by 9 a.m. Thursday after the state Supreme Court earlier this week declined to hear her appeal of the 2016 conviction.

Kane's attorney, William Brennan, said the divorced 52-year-old has primary custody of her 16- and 17-year-old sons, who are both in high school.

The motion asked for a hearing or conference and a "brief extension" for Kane to remain free before starting to serve the 10- to 23-month sentence.

Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on November 27, 2018.



It said the additional time would allow her to "solidify" arrangements with her ex-husband and family.

"Her ex-husband supports this motion and will provide information through proffer or testimony should the court deem necessary," Brennan wrote in the motion directed to Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy.

Kane, who lives in Scranton, has been out on $75,000 bail since being convicted two years ago of leaking grand jury information and lying about it.

The state Supreme Court on Monday declined Kane's request to review her case, prompting the county district attorney's office on Tuesday to file a motion seeking to have her bail revoked. Demchick-Alloy granted it quickly, giving Kane less than two days to turn herself in at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

In her Tuesday order, Demchick-Alloy said there was no longer any reason for Kane to remain free. Brennan wants that order put on hold while the judge considers whether to grant Kane more time.

Kathleen Kane left court in handcuffs after sentencing.



Brennan said in an interview Wednesday that Kane did not know when "the other shoe was going to drop."

He said Kane could ask the high court to reconsider its decision but that was not likely.

"This is a human problem more than a legal issue," Brennan said, adding "she's prepared to put this matter behind her and move on with her life."

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney's office declined comment.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsattorney generalkathleen kanejail
