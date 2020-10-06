Newark teen charged in murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow

By and
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Newark man in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Police said on Friday, October 2 at approximately 8:30 p.m., 17-year-old Madison Sparrow was reported missing by a family member after not returning home.

Investigators said they obtained information that Madison went to meet her ex-boyfriend, Noah Sharp.

Detectives said an investigation revealed Madison died from blunt force trauma to her body. Police said after the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers later discovered her body.

Word of the murder has spread quickly through Newark, a town that went to work quickly on social media after her disappearance. A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Madison Sparrow" was made asking for helpful information to find her.

"You usually don't expect something like that to happen, especially in small town in Delaware," said Cody Nicholson.

"It's definitely hard to hear but I send my condolences to her family. I really hope they're ok and hope that we can come together as a community," added Sydney Bell.

According to police, there is information indicating additional individuals may be involved in this homicide.

Police said Sharp was taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Sharp was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $1,021,000.00 cash bail.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729.
