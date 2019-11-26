Ex-boyfriend facing charges in shooting death of Lower Moreland woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5719315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman killed in shooting as reported by George Solis during Action News at 11 on November 25, 2019.

LOWER MORELAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Monday night.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Dale Road in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township.Police tell Action News that a woman was found shot inside a home. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.The ex-boyfriend of the victim has been arrested in the case, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon."The homicide appears to be domestic in nature and a suspect has been taken into custody. There is no public safety concern at this time," said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in a press release.