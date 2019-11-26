Ex-boyfriend facing charges in shooting death of Lower Moreland woman

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Dale Road in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township.
Police tell Action News that a woman was found shot inside a home. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
The ex-boyfriend of the victim has been arrested in the case, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
"The homicide appears to be domestic in nature and a suspect has been taken into custody. There is no public safety concern at this time," said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in a press release.