Ex-Millville cop admits using excessive force on 2 women

MILLVILLE, New Jersey -- A former Millville police officer has admitted using excessive force against two women during arrests.

Joseph Dixon on Wednesday pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Under terms of a plea agreement, the state will recommend the 28-year-old be sentenced to 364 days in the Cumberland County jail and a term of probation. He'll also be barred from law enforcement and any bother public employment in New Jersey.



The charges stemmed from incidents in 2018.

Authorities say Dixon threw a woman to the ground and broke her ribs after arresting her for driving while intoxicated when she repeatedly asked to call her husband.

In the second incident, authorities say Dixon used pepper spray and slammed the mother of a shoplifting suspect to the floor.



Dixon recently resigned from the department.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
