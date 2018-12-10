Ex-Miss Kentucky Ramsey Bearse accused of sexting teen student

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the former Miss Kentucky winner charged with sending lewd photos to teenage student.

CHARLESTON, West Virginia --
A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student.

News outlets report that 28-year-old Ramsey Bearse was arrested Friday and charged with four felony counts of distributing or displaying obscene matter to a minor.

A criminal complaint says the student's parent informed authorities of lewd pictures sent by Bearse that were found on the teenager's phone. The parent said Bearse had been the boy's teacher during part of his time at Andrew Jackson Middle School.

A spokesman for Kanawha County Schools declined to comment but confirmed that Bearse was a teacher at the school.
Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sextingteacher arrestednude photosu.s. & worldWest VirginiaKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman sought for dog attack at park in Runnemede
Woman sought for car break-ins caught on video
5-alarm Overbrook fire leaves 50 residents in the cold
Suspect sought for multiple attacks on women
Police: Woman steals purse at Starbucks, makes $2K in purchases
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Teens attacked at Deptford Mall over parking spot
Man shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Suspect sought for attack on 81-year-old outside gas station
1-year-old pulled from mom's arms during arrest in NY
Man arrested in Mexico with teen sentenced to 2½ to 5 years
3-year-old girl dies after authorities say uncle slit her throat
Mom dies after trying to save dog from frozen pond
More News