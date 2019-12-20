Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pennsylvania -- A former nurse secretly videotaped more than 200 patients at a Pennsylvania hospital, including nearly two dozen children, and sexually assaulted two patients in the emergency room, authorities said.

Michael Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg, was arraigned Thursday on nearly 400 criminal counts. A judge denied bail and sent Bragg to jail.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office said Bragg sexually assaulted a nude, unconscious woman in the emergency room of UPMC Carlisle, and touched the breasts of another emergency room patient.

Bragg was arrested in April after state agents searched his home and found videos of children using the bathroom at UPMC, as well as other videos of child pornography.

Court documents did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniasex assaultnurses
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two presumed dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Bucks County native Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
62 new charges filed against alleged gunman in Philadelphia standoff
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Gloucester Township
Show More
Former Penn Charter counselor arrested for criminal sexual offenses
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
Community surprises school with Christmas party
2 Philadelphia elementary schools closing due to asbestos
8-year-old tops YouTube top earners list, with $26M this year
More TOP STORIES News