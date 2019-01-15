Ex-officer gets 3-12 months in jail for drag racing death

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Phila. police officer sentenced in drag racing death. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
A former Philadelphia police officer has been ordered to serve 3 to 12 months in county jail for killing a man while drag racing with another officer two years ago.

Adam Soto, who was fired shortly after the Jan. 31, 2017, crash, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police officer charged after fatal crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 26, 2017.


Authorities say Soto was speeding near a high school when he hit 50-year-old Daniel Dimitri.

Soto was granted work release to be able to provide for his wife and 2-month-old child, meaning he can leave jail to work. The judge ordered Soto to turn himself in Feb. 8 to begin serving his sentence.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsofficer arrestedphiladelphia policedrag racing
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 2 Chances of Snow
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
N.J. teacher, basketball coach charged with sex assault
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Wings announcer loses job after talk about Native American player
35 years later: 7-year-old's murder remains unsolved in A.C.
Vineland officer under investigation for excessive force
Phila. airport's TSA screening not yet seeing shutdown impact
Show More
'The Flash' sends gift to teen who saved family from fire
Trump buys burgers and fries for national champs amid shutdown
Baby overjoyed to hearing sister's voice for 1st time
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
NJ investigates $1M DraftKings tourney with bet timing issues
More News