Ex-officer gets 3-12 months in jail for drag racing death

Philadelphia police officer charged after fatal crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 26, 2017.

A former Philadelphia police officer has been ordered to serve 3 to 12 months in county jail for killing a man while drag racing with another officer two years ago.Adam Soto, who was fired shortly after the Jan. 31, 2017, crash, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.Authorities say Soto was speeding near a high school when he hit 50-year-old Daniel Dimitri.Soto was granted work release to be able to provide for his wife and 2-month-old child, meaning he can leave jail to work. The judge ordered Soto to turn himself in Feb. 8 to begin serving his sentence.------