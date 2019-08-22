Ex-Penn professor who killed wife reaches settlement with estate

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A former Ivy League professor convicted in the bludgeoning death of his wife at their suburban Philadelphia home has reached a settlement with her estate.

The Pottstown Mercury reports former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb agreed to relinquish 75% of his nearly $3 million in investment and pension assets to satisfy a judgment against him.

Robb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2006 death of his wife Ellen.

Her family won a $124 million judgment against Rafael Robb in a civil suit over her death. Last week's deal settles that judgment.

Ellen Robb had retained a divorce lawyer and was planning to move out when she was killed.

Robb told police he came home to find the house burglarized.

He later admitted to killing his wife during an argument as she wrapped Christmas presents.

Robb, now 68, was released in 2017 after serving the maximum 10-year term.
