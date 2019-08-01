Ex-Philadelphia sheriff facing prison more than $675K in bribes

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's longest-serving sheriff will be sentenced Thursday for using bribes from a businessman to help buy two homes and then awarding him millions in city contracts.

Federal prosecutors say John Green took kickbacks from businessman James Davis during his 22 years in office while awarding him $35 million in contracts.

Authorities say the $675,000 in bribes included more than $300,000 for a Florida retirement home.

Green faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy days before a retrial in his corruption case. Davis is serving a 10-year prison term.

The jury acquitted Green of some charges at trial but his lawyer has said it would be difficult to beat the others.

Green, a one-time police officer, acknowledged at his April plea hearing that he had "betrayed" the city.
