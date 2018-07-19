A judge has ordered the former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University to stand trial on sexual assault charges.At a preliminary hearing Thursday, Ari Goldstein, 21, has been ordered to stand trial on attempted sexual assault, false imprisonment, simple assault and other charges. One charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse has been dismissed.Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women alleged they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.In court Thursday, a 19-year-old female Temple student testified that last February Goldstein asked her up to his room at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house to smoke marijuana.Instead, she said he assaulted her for about 30 minutes."She made efforts to leave," said Assistant District Attorney Lauren Stram. "He apprehended her. He kept her there against her will, grabbed her by her wrists and held her down."Goldstein's attorney said no crime was committed and called the allegations "Me Too gone wild."Giving no details, Defense Attorney Perry de Marco claims he has evidence on social media produced by the accuser which he says questions her motives and claims."I got evidence that will make you do somersaults," he said. "Stated evidence out of her mouth."------