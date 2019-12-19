Former Pleasantville High School principal admits having child porn on his school computer

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey -- A former southern New Jersey high school principal accused of having hundreds of child pornography images and videos on his school-issued computer is now facing a state prison term.

Edward Bonek pleaded guilty Wednesday to child endangerment - for possessing and distributing the images and videos - and a weapons count as part of a plea deal with Atlantic County prosecutors. He faces up to eight years in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 7 and must register as a sex offender.

Lawyers for the 50-year-old Absecon man had previously argued that Bonek never opened the files that authorities say contained child porn and that he had downloaded them by accident with a cache of adult porn.

Bonek had just completed his first full year as principal of Pleasantville High School when he was charged in August 2018. As part of his plea deal, Bonek will forfeit his teaching license and principal certificate and is barred from working in a school.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
