Former Palisades School District teacher charged with assaulting, sexting students

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A former teacher in the Palisades School District in Bucks County has been arrested on sex charges involving two teenage girls.The former teacher is identified by Bucks County authorities as 39-year-old Christian Howard Willman.Up until the investigation, Willman was the girls' soccer coach at Palisades High School and also taught engineering.Authorities said Willman began having inappropriate sexual conversations with two female students through text messaging.Assistant Bucks County District Attorney Kate Kohler said, "He was sending sexually-explicit messages back and forth with the students, soliciting them for sex and actually performing sexual acts on one of them."Authorities said the alleged sex act happened on school grounds when the victim became a junior.They said in 2014, he asked one of the students to come drink with him at his house in the 6800 block of Blue Church Road in Coopersburg, while his wife and children were away."The conduct with the first victim occurred starting in 2013. The second victim in 2017 and continuing on for a couple of years," said Kohler."There may be other victims out there and I applaud these victims for coming forward, applaud their bravery," she added.Willman faces a slew of charges, including corruption of minors, criminal solicitation and sexual contact with a student.He was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $4 million bail.