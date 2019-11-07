EXCLUSIVE: Carjacking victim speaks out after stolen SUV used in South Philly robbery spree

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man whose SUV was used in a series of violent muggings in South Philadelphia speaks exclusively to Action News after he was carjacked at gunpoint.

Jonah Peterson says he thought he was going to die. He had just left a concert when he found himself face-to-face with a masked gunman. He had no idea his SUV would then be used in a series of armed robberies

"The car door opened, I turned to my left and there was a man with a gun pointed at my head," Peterson said.

Speaking exclusively to Action News Peterson relives the moment he was carjacked.

Ileto: "So you were literally staring down the barrel of a gun?

"Yes. I thought I was going to die. I really thought I was going to die," said Peterson.



The gunman made off with his wallet, backpack and his Nissan Rogue on Saturday.

The same SUV was then used in more than a half dozen armed robberies nights later.

Armed robbery spree in South Philadelphia linked to carjacked SUV, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Several people robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia crime spree. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on November 6, 2019.


The lawlessness played out in South Philadelphia, within a span of two hours.

Salvatore was targeted on 1700 block of Johnston Street.

"He pistol whips me in my face and took some of my stuff and they started running off, and the car was parked right down the street," he said.

The suspects would eventually abandon the getaway car in the same vicinity where they carjacked Peterson.

The victim spotted his stolen SUV on the news.

Detectives are now beefing up patrol in the area to calm the nerves of rattled residents.

"Can I be next? should I be parking my car there?" asked Pennsport resident Morgan Harrington

"The fact that they're all still out there is just insane," said Sal Zullo.

"This has been really traumatic for me," Peterson says. "I've just been telling people 'thank god I'm here, thank god I'm still alive.'"
