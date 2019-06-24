EXCLUSIVE: Firefighters rescue window washer dangling from Old City building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters helped to rescue a window washer dangling off the side of an Old City apartment building Monday afternoon.Dangling between the sixth and seventh floors, Anthony Peace was stuck. He was swinging from the pulley system used for washing windows.The eyes of first responders on the ground were focused on what was going on above.Peace's coworker, Pablo Escobar, then repelled down the facade of the 10-story apartment building on Bread Street in Old City. He inched closer to comfort and counsel the stuck window washer, while keeping an eye on his health."He was freaking out. He was afraid. He thought that something bad was going to happen. I just tried to keep him calm and tell him that everything was going to be fine," said Escobar.Finally, Escobar and Peace were able to transfer Peace's rope and pulley to a new rope controlled by the firefighters above.After 45 anxiety-filled minutes, firefighters were able to pull Anthony Peace over the roof ledge, and onto solid ground.We caught up with him, "What was going through your mind?" we asked. He replied, "Just trying to make it home, that's all," said Peace.