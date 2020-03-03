Exclusive: Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk section of Philadelphia speaks out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5982129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was shot during an attempted robbery in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning is speaking out about his violent ordeal.The victim, who asked we only referred to him as Peter, says he knew he was in trouble as soon as a stranger approached him along the 100 block of Green Lane.Peter describes his interaction with the attacker saying, "Don't yell, or don't make any noise, and when he said that I looked down and I seen his gun."Peter says the gunman backed off a little as he tried to flag down a couple of passing cars for help, but no one stopped.That's when it would-be thief pulled out his weapon and fired.Peter says, "It wasn't a warning shot because he pointed it right at me, he just happened to miss. So, I started backpedaling a little bit and he took another shot."That shot hit him in his right thigh, and the gunman ran away.Peter, an Afghanistan War veteran who has lived in other parts of Philadelphia, says this is the first time this has ever happened to him."I come to Manayunk of all places, when it's supposed to be this nice, quiet, you know, little town where nothing ever happens and I get shot," he said.This shooting occurred after the ambush-style murder last week of a suspected drug kingpin outside his home on nearby Dupont Street.We spoke with people who live and work in Manayunk, many of whom say despite the recent violence they do not think this neighborhood has taken a turn for the worse."It's really nice. It's quaint. It's like a little city, usually a nice place to be," said Sabriyah Trent.Kerri Russo of Manayunk agreed."I have lived here about 4 1/2 years and I feel like outside of his past two incidents I never really heard of anything. So, I'm still 'Team Manayunk,'" she said.The bullet went right through Peter's leg but did not hit any bones or arteries. He is expected to fully recover.Meanwhile, the gunman remains on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call police.