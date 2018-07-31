A vigil is underway Tuesday afternoon at True Gospel Tabernacle Family Church ahead of a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Michael White Wednesday morning.Supporters are praying White will be released on bail. He stands accused of stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger to death earlier this month.For the first time, Linda Schellenger is talking publicly about her son, 37-year-old Sean Schellenger and her range of emotions in the aftermath of his murder back on July 12 near Rittenhouse Square."I've lost a son forever. I will never speak to him again," said Linda Schellenger. "So I just want people to recognize the impact of that and have some kindness and compassion for each other."She is concerned about speculation surrounding what happened and the divisiveness she sees arising from the case."None of us know the circumstances, so none of us should be speaking about what those circumstances were," Schellenger said. "We have good prosecutors in the city of Philadelphia. We have good public defenders in the city of Philadelphia and they'll do their job. I trust the system."On Wednesday, 20-year-old Michael White will appear in court for a preliminary hearing.White, who was riding a bicycle and delivering food the night of the murder, is accused of stabbing Schellenger in the chest, killing him. Supporters contend it was self-defense and they want to see him released prior to trial."We would like to see him home. On house arrest until the duration of this case," said White family spokesperson Greg Thompson. "He should not be incarcerated for what has happened to him."Linda Schellenger sees this all as a tragedy for two families."Sons were lost. It's a tragedy," she said. "I mean, I am a mother who lost her son. I will never see him again. Another mother has lost her son unfortunately in this situation."Thompson says he too is looking forward to the truth coming out. He just doesn't think that Michael should remain incarcerated during that process.They plan to have a large group of supporters at the preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.------